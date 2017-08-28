School shows pupils who wears the pants after protests

They distributed a flyer saying: “We are going to wear our skinny pants daily‚ until they allow us to. PS No teachers involved.”

According to Zyster‚ around 5% of the 900 pupils were involved in the protest and the majority of protesters were in grade 10.

“The majority is not in favour. All they want to do is get through their education.”

He said the school would not tolerate any “fashionista” hairstyle and pants.

“If Ronaldo changes his hair colour tomorrow or Paul Pogba has got a peak hairstyle‚ we are not going to tolerate that.”

Zyster believes the problem is parents leave home early in the morning and children often do their own laundry. Children then pay someone to stitch their pants.

“We got tons of e-mails from parents saying they haven’t even seen this trouser.”

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said officials confirmed the protest had emanated from two unruly learners.

He said they were suspended for seven days and their suspension lapsed on Thursday.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “It is unfortunate and disappointing that we are distracted by what we regard as petty issues‚ which should not be our priority.”

Zyster said they will have a meeting with parents in the next seven days.