The deputy principal of a school in Umlazi near Durban was suspended on Monday after video footage of her caning a pupil went viral at the weekend.

In the video‚ the Okumhlophe Secondary School teacher can be seen caning a female pupil who screams in pain.

The video is the latest in a slew of cases of corporal punishment.

Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that the suspension of the teacher came as part of a greater crackdown on the practice of corporal punishment.

“We wish to inform the public and the media that (the) Okumhlophe School teacher who allegedly assaulted a learner has been suspended with immediate effect this morning.

“The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has a zero tolerance towards cases of corporal punishment. The teacher has been suspended pending the investigation. The Department will continue to isolate individuals who are abusive towards school children‚” he said.