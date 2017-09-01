South Africa

Hawks nab man found with stash of military explosives and ammunition

01 September 2017 - 07:25 By Jan Willem Bornman
The Hawks arrested a man found with military explosives and ammunition in Makhado. File photo.
The Hawks arrested a man found with military explosives and ammunition in Makhado. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (The Hawks) in Limpopo have arrested a 46-year-old man found with military explosives and ammunition in Makhado.

Spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit received information that the man kept explosives on his business premises.

"A disruptive operation was effected and members seized five flare trips‚ a rifle grenade‚ two smoke generators‚ three green signal cartridges‚ three red signal cartridges‚ one R1 magazine and 552 R5 ammunition‚" Maluleke said.

Maluleke said the man was expected to appear in the Makhado Magistrate Court on Monday pending further investigations.

READ MORE:

Suspect arrested for possession of firearms‚ explosives and ammunition

A 30-year-old suspect has been apprehended in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town after being found in possession of firearms‚ explosives and ammunition‚ ...
News
12 days ago

Victims break robber's gun into pieces and turn on him

It was Friday evening when three gunmen walked into a business in Khayelitsha and demanded cash from two employees.
News
1 month ago

Ekurhuleni cops office bound because of bullet shortages

An alleged shortage of bullets has resulted in some Ekurhuleni police officers being confined to their police station‚ unable to carry out duties ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hijacker bites ring off driver's finger South Africa
  2. Hippos are the gnu heroes for this wildebeest Sci-Tech
  3. Court annuls Kenyatta's win, orders new elections within 60 days Africa
  4. Carpeted comfort for Zulu maidens‚ as Durban spends R1.6m on reed dance South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Rings bitten off finger: women treated after violent hijacking
Hippos Come to Rescue Wildebeest from Crocodile
X