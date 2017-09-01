Hawks nab man found with stash of military explosives and ammunition

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (The Hawks) in Limpopo have arrested a 46-year-old man found with military explosives and ammunition in Makhado.

Spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit received information that the man kept explosives on his business premises.

"A disruptive operation was effected and members seized five flare trips‚ a rifle grenade‚ two smoke generators‚ three green signal cartridges‚ three red signal cartridges‚ one R1 magazine and 552 R5 ammunition‚" Maluleke said.

Maluleke said the man was expected to appear in the Makhado Magistrate Court on Monday pending further investigations.