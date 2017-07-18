Ekurhuleni cops office bound because of bullet shortages

According to insiders‚ more than 20 police officers stationed in Springs have had had their guns confiscated since last week because they could not renew their shooting compliance certificates which have expired.

More than 20 others are expected to lose their guns this week as their certificates have also expired.

“We were told last week Tuesday that the shooting [course] is cancelled because of the shortage of ammunition‚” said one officer who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity.

“Our guns were then taken last Friday and we were told that we cannot go out [to work in the field] because we don’t have our compliance certificates. If anything happens with your gun and you don’t have the certificate‚ SAPS will not cover you‚” he said.

Some of the police officers who have since been disarmed and pulled off the ground work were part of a team which was deployed to Soweto to monitor the situation amid the ongoing taxi disruptions.