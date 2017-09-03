A 59-year-old woman has appeared in the Johannesburg’s Magistrate’s Court on a charge of theft after she allegedly illegally sold a municipal flat.

Cloene Ruth Smith‚ a City of Johannesburg official working as a Program Coordinator at the Department of Social Development‚ was arrested on Thursday‚ Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba revealed.

He said that Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) had received a complaint in July from the Department of Housing on the alleged illegal sale of a municipal flat‚ 24 Claude Bekker‚ South Hills in the South of Johannesburg.

“An investigation conducted by the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) department last year revealed that after the lawful tenant of the flat passed away in January 2016‚ Smith unlawfully allocated the flat to someone else.

“Smith then approached the new tenant and informed them that she was in charge of the flat and was selling it for R50‚000. A deal was then concluded‚ both parties agreed that the money would be paid in monthly instalments‚” Mashaba said.

“It is alleged that the new tenant paid Smith a deposit of R6‚000 and a monthly rental of R2‚000 from February 2016 until March 2017. A total of R24‚000 was paid to the official‚” he added.

Mashaba said this situation was just another example of how his administration would make every effort to pursue the prosecution of corrupt individuals and recoup money owed to the City’s residents.

“That is why we will continue to vigorously pursue every allegation of corruption.

“Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly‚ and in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks‚ SAPS and all other institutions within the criminal justice system to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve.”