A man was shot dead in Soweto on Saturday night during an apparent armed robbery‚ paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Doillman said that paramedics had responded to the reports of a shooting in Pilane Street in the Mapetla area in Soweto at about 10pm on Saturday night.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the man was shot in the upper body during an alleged robbery. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

“The victim‚ who was believed to be approximately 40 years old‚ was assessed by paramedics from the City of Johannesburg ambulance service and a Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic. Tragically the man had succumbed to his severe injuries prior to the arrival of the paramedics. He was declared dead at the scene.

“The SAPS were also at the incident‚” Dollman said.