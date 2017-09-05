Gauteng Legislature down tools over salary dispute

About 150 workers in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) have downed tools over disputes with the employer over wages and salary increases.

The strike enters day three today as workers affiliated to the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) have been demanding a 9.5% salary increase from the employee.

"We are striking because of our issue with salary negotiations which have dead locked. The (Legislature) management is offering a 7.4% increase and our workers are demanding 9.5% increase.

We did our benchmarking with other legislatures in the sector and also did scientific research of what is happening in the legislative sector across the province including the cost of living in Gauteng‚" said Nehawu's branch secretary in the GPL‚ Kgomotso Sekulane.