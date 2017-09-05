Joburg in the dark due to cable theft

Several parts of Johannesburg CBD are without electricity due to cable theft.

Thieves gained access to underground tunnels on Sunday morning and burnt the electric cables supplying power to the city.

As a result‚ a massive blackout hit a large part of the city‚ stretching from Carlton Centre to Selby Street.

Many shops are now relying on generators to keep their businesses afloat. Traffic is a headache for both motorists and pedestrians as most traffic lights are not working.

City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo said technicians are still assessing the extent of the damage in the underground tunnels and it is not yet clear when will power be restored.