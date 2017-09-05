Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip’s wife‚ Janine‚ refuses to be intimidated after receiving threatening text messages that warned she would be raped and murdered if her husband failed to supply land to residents.

Janine and a Herald journalist received similar messages on Friday night‚ with the unknown sender demanding land in “Wessle”.

Wells Estate – which is commonly referred to as “Wessle” – has seen numerous service delivery protests in recent months.

The messages sent to Janine‚ 48‚ and the journalist were received within minutes of each other and came from the same cellphone number.

The SMS sent to Janine‚ stated: “Tell your pig we want our land you f***ing bitch or we will rape and kill you [motherf***er].