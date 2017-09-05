Imagine you happen to be in the area when a gang of armed robbers strike a cash van and some of their loot is left behind. Would you go for it?

Well that is exactly what a group of people in Rustenburg did on Monday.

Footage sent to AfriForum a day after the incident showed a group of people rushing to a blown-up‚ deserted G4S vehicle‚ scurrying to pick up the left-over cash from the crime scene.

Head of AfriForum's community safety division‚ Ian Cameron‚ shared the video which showed people getting down on their hands and knees and reaching beneath the truck to grab the few left-over notes on the scene.

Others seemed content with just picking up a single note and then dashing away from the scene while others searched for all they could find.

"It seems as though the majority of the cash was taken and the onlookers were just trying to take the left-over cash and whatever other items were left behind‚" said Cameron.

The group handed over footage of the looting to the police.

TimesLIVE could not immediately get comment from G4S about the incident.