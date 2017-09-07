Court rebuffs Montana - again - in controversial tender case

Lucky Montana has lost another bid to have his say in a court case involving a multi-billion rand deal entered into by his former employer‚ the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

Judge J Francis has in the past delivered a scathing of Montana’s attempts to intervene in the case.

“Lucky Montana has raised nothing new in his application for leave to appeal‚” Judge Francis ruled on Wednesday in the Johannesburg High Court.

“All of the issues he has raised were comprehensively dealt with in my judgment. I have reconsidered the matter and the arguments raised for and against … and I am not persuaded that there is a reasonable possibility that another court will come to a different conclusion to that reached by me.”

The judgment confirmed that the former Prasa CEO could not join a legal battle between the state agency and Swifambo Rail Leasing. The application was dismissed with costs.