First National Bank says the woman‚ known only as Karin‚ who tweeted support for apartheid South Africa is not employed by the bank after more than a thousand people called on the bank to fire her.

It means: There was a time that South Africa was a beautiful‚ habitable country with everything in place. Reply with a salute if this picture [of the old flag] gives you goosebumps.” A post by a Tumi Sole calling on FNB to fire Karin was retweeted more than 1 400 times.

FNB has recently fired staff for racist comments made in their work emails.

In a statement‚ the bank said: "FNB can confirm that the individual concerned [Karin] is not an employee of the bank. The bank distances itself from the matter."

Sole said he was misled when he was told that she worked at FNB and took responsibility for the mistake. "I am sorry‚" he said.