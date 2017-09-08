Reports from the Philippines have emerged that a South African man has been arrested on the charges of raping a 16-year-old girl in a hotel room in Cebu province last week Monday.

The man‚ whose Facebook profile suggests he is from Cape Town‚ is accused of having lured the girl on a shopping spree after a week’s worth of communication on social media‚ before taking her to a hotel room where he allegedly raped her.

According to a report in Philippine News Now‚ police‚ who were accompanied by the local Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD)‚ and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)‚ collected the girl from the hotel after the her aunt had become concerned about her whereabouts.

“They met on Facebook and the man went to the [teenager’s] house in Sawang Calero last Sunday to invite her to shop in a mall. Her aunt tried to stop her from going but the [girl] went with the man‚” Sheryl Guanco‚ a spokesperson for the WCPD‚ told The Freeman.

After using footage from CCTV cameras to track the licence plate of a taxi the pair had used‚ authorities were able to track the teenager and her alleged captor to a hotel‚ where they arrested the man at about 5:30pm.

“When we arrived together with the social worker … she said she doesn’t want to be with the foreigner anymore‚” Guanco said.

The teenager was found to have lacerations after she underwent physical and psychological examinations.

A spokesperson from the Fuente police station told TimesLive that the man is in custody and charges have already been prepared.