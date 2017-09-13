A three-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital in Brakpan‚ Ekurhuleni‚ in the early hours of Wednesday morning after being shot by robbers.

At about 3.39am on Wednesday morning‚ Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting following an armed robbery at a house in Brakpan. Reports from the scene allege that the robbers fired shots at the mother who was trying to protect her child.

A Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic attended to the father who had been pistol-whipped and the boy who had been shot more than once.

The boy was given medication to manage his pain and was also sedated.

Due to his very serious injuries‚ the toddler was then airlifted to hospital for the urgent medical care that he required.

Netcare spokesman Nick Dollman said the incident will form part of a police investigation.

Police and private security services were present at the scene of the crime.