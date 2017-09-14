Four suspects held after two women shot dead

Four suspects have been arrested in Tsomo in the Eastern Cape after two elderly women were shot dead last month.

The suspects made an appearance at the Tsomo Magistrate's Court on Thursday and were denied bail.

They will appear again on September 20 for a formal bail application.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the Task Team for the arrest. “The Task Team worked tirelessly following up information which led to the arrest of the suspects‚” she said.

Ntshinga added that the arrests were to send a message that police mean business.

“This is meeting the organisational objections of the SAPS and the expectations of the communities we serve and will also send a strong message to criminals that we mean business and that we will bring to book those who choose to attack innocent victims in their homes‚” she added.

- DispatchLIVE