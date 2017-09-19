The man is reportedly a student leader well known for his “one-man shutdowns”. He had previously tried to shut down the university by blocking one of the entrances in September last year‚ according to a GroundUp article.

The protester along with two companions then managed to stop several lectures.

In a video‚ posted on social media‚ he yells at an elderly staff member: “Look at me! This university will not operate today!” But he is interrupted by another student: “There will be no shutdown today”.

The student then rushes towards the man and his partners. “Do you want to start? We can’t be held ransom by three people”.