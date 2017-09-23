The findings of an investigation into whether software giant SAP paid kickbacks to Gupta-owned companies will be published at the end of October.

The German company chaired by Hasso Plattner‚ who owns Fancourt golf estate in George‚ Western Cape‚ expressed his regret on Friday about what had allegedly happened.

“I profoundly apologise to the people of South Africa that this news has created any questions about the ethical business conduct of SAP‚” he said.

In a statement‚ SAP said international law firm Baker McKenzie was investigating allegations about kickbacks paid to secure business at Transnet and other government entities.

In July‚ SAP ordered four senior South African executives to go on “administrative leave” after a report based on leaked e-mails exposed the alleged kickback.

Friday’s statement by SAP board member Adaire Fox Martin said: “While we understand the public’s legitimate frustration at the length of the investigation‚ it is imperative that we get this process right.