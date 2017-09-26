On the day that he was attacked‚ April 10‚ 2012‚ he had gone to collect food from the prison dining hall. On the way back to his cell with a group of prisoners he noticed there was no warden at the gate and they were not escorted back to the cells as there was a shortage of prison officials on duty. As he made his way to his cell‚ the passage became crowded and an inmate was pacing backwards and forwards in front of him.

He felt a blow to the side of his face and fellow inmates stepped back in shock as he bled profusely from a 17cm gash inflicted with a surgical blade from the left temporal region to the jaw line on the left side of his face.

He argued that correctional services officials were negligent because they had failed to prevent the prisoner arming himself with the blade and had failed to ensure his safety by segregating him from other inmates.