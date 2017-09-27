Father Christmas had better be clued up on popular animated television series because that's what has inspired this year's top toy lists.

With less than 90 days before Christmas‚ online retail giant Amazon‚ British high-end department store John Lewis and catalogue retailer Argos have revealed the top 10 most anticipated toys.

Paw Patrol‚ PJ Masks‚ Cars 3 and Disney princesses have featured high on their demand list.

Locally Toys R Us South Africa say the list of the most sought after toys is also based on international trends and the biggest animated television series and movie releases.

“Technology and gaming remains a leading toy trend while toys inspired by popular animated television series and blockbusters continue to propel the industry. We are seeing more television series inspired toys topping the charts this year‚” said Toys R Us marketing manager Nicole Annells.

She said trendy classics such as dolls‚ cars‚ play sets‚ figurines and educational toys remain firm favourites year on year.

Taking advantage of the pet trend‚ Amazon‚ Argos and John Lewis have not dropped last year's most-hyped toy of the season‚ Hatchimals‚ from its 2017 list.

"The release of the top toy list allows parents a chance to budget and plan ahead in order to purchase the items that their children want most‚" Annells said.

Toys expected to top children’s 2017 Christmas wish list are:

- Baby Born Interactive-Girl + Accessories

- Barbie Dolphin Magic Mermaid - Shimmer and Shine Doll Assortment

- Happy Places Shopkins Pool & Sundeck

- LOL Surprise Doll

- MLP Movie Project Twinkle Scene Packs

- Little Live Pets Lovebirds Cage

- Hatchimals Surprise Twins Egg

- Paw Patrol Look Out Playset

- PJ Masks Transforming Figure Set

- Lego Ninjago 70625 Samurai VXL

- Nickelodeon™ Blaze and the Monster Machines™ Light Rider Assortment

- Mc Queen R/C Inflatable

- Nerf Nitro Motorfury Rapid Rally

- Shox Raptor Drone Camo

- Nintendo Switch

- Console

- Fingerling Monkeys Assorted

- Anki Cozmo Robot

- FurReal Roarin’ Tyler‚ the Playful Tiger

- LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101

- Mini Micro Deluxe Scooter

- Disney Princess Dance Code Belle

(Combination of lists from John Lewis‚ Amazon and Toys R Us)