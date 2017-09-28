A 24-year-old police constable was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly robbed a Somali shop owner of two cartons of cigarettes in Cape Town.

Police also managed to retrieve a R5 police-issue assault rifle that the officer had booked out and stored at a friend's house‚ according to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

The policeman and his 18-year-old civilian accomplice were cornered after their blue VW Golf‚ with registration plates matching the description given by a complainant‚ was spotted by a Delft SAPS crime prevention unit.

"The two occupants were taken out of the vehicle and searched‚ whereupon two 9mm pistols with two magazines and 30 rounds were found in their possession‚" said Van Wyk.