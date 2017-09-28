South Africa

Cases of physical, sexual assault against teachers have risen: teachers' group

28 September 2017 - 08:35 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Classroom. File photo
Classroom. File photo
Image: SUPPLIED

The South African Council for Educators (SACE) says the number of physical and sexual assault cases perpetrated by teachers on learners‚ has risen at an alarming rate.

“The South African Council for Educators (SACE) has noted with serious concern the recent events of both physical and sexual abuse of learners by teachers‚” SACE said in a statement.

SACE said sexual assault by teachers against learners is a “devastating” human rights problem in schools.

The council said it has received more than 20 cases since April to date that were lodged against teachers.

“Council is currently investigating the allegations and hopes to finalise them soon.

“Should there be evidence to substantiate the allegations‚ there will definitely be dire consequences for the said educators if found guilty of misconduct.”

These‚ the council said‚ may include striking the teacher’s name from the roll of educators and submitting their names to the Department of Social Development to be listed as persons unfit to work with children.

“This kind of conduct is strongly condemned by Council and we are reiterating our call to teachers to refrain from any form of such disgraceful conduct.”

