The police in Haenertsburg‚ outside Tzaneen in Limpopo‚ have launched a manhunt for the suspects who broke into a local hotel and stole a number of items‚ belonging to a foreign tourist.

An initial report from Letaba Herald said an undetermined number of tourists‚ believed to be from Peru‚ were robbed of money and other valuables.

However police said robbers broke into four hotel rooms at Magoebakloof Hotel at 1:15am on Thursday.

One of the rooms was occupied by a foreign national‚ a woman aged 40. The police said where the tourist was found sleeping‚ the men stole a tablet computer‚ a pair of binoculars‚ a camera‚ trainers‚ cosmetics‚ travel documents and clothing.

Police said the woman was not hurt during this incident.

In the other three rooms‚ three plasma television sets were stolen.

“Police only opened a case of housebreaking and theft as the robbery victim did not want to submit a statement to enable us to proceed with the investigations‚” police spokesman Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

He said anyone with information about the suspects should contact Warrant Officer Andrew Ngamuni at 082 414 3031.