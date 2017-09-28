Politics

Have Bram Fischer's ideas lost relevance? asks Mogoeng

28 September 2017 - 21:09 By Ernest Mabuza
Addressing the 10th annual Bram Fischer Lecture, Chief Justice Mogoeng, said the challenge for everyone was what choice they made or what choices they were making.
Addressing the 10th annual Bram Fischer Lecture, Chief Justice Mogoeng, said the challenge for everyone was what choice they made or what choices they were making.
Image: Gallo Images

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng questioned on Thursday whether that which anti-apartheid activist Bram Fischer had fought and died for had lost relevance to SA and her people.

Mogoeng was addressing the 10th annual Bram Fischer Lecture at the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg.

Fischer‚ a key figure in the anti-apartheid movement‚ was the lead defence advocate in the Rivonia trial‚ where a number of anti-apartheid activists including Nelson Mandela were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Fischer was arrested in 1965 and put on trial on charges of furthering the aim of communism.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1966. In April 1975‚ he was placed under house arrest at his brother’s home as he was seriously ill. He died a few weeks later.

Mogoeng said on occasions when there was a lecture about a person‚ he believed those occasions challenged the speaker and audience to reflect on what that life said to them and what that life required them to do.

Mogoeng said the challenge for everyone was what choice they made or what choices they were making.

“Is it friendship with those who have the capacity to make you wealthy or give you positions‚ or is it a noble cause similar to that which was followed by Bram Fischer?”

Mogoeng said this was the question that every black and white South African must answer and answer honestly.

“Why is it that so many years after Bram Fischer had discovered this truth that there really isn’t any fundamental difference between a black and a white man‚ a man and woman - but colour and gender - that we still find it possible to keep in our boots or the backseats of our vehicles cricket bats so that if a person of a particular race drives in a manner that I disapprove of‚ I can bash his or her head. Whether death ensues or madness ensues‚ is none of my business.”

Mogoeng said a statement Fischer made from the dock during his trial was that he was not only concerned about racial discrimination.

He was also concerned about the landlessness of the indigenous people of this country as well as exclusivity in relation to the meaningful participation in the economy of this country.

“He wanted both black and white South Africans to come together and find a solution that will ensure that we all‚ not some‚ benefit‚” Mogoeng said.

Mogoeng asked the audience whether it ever thought about the multitudes that were homeless - or was it all about a person and their families.

“Have we fallen so much in love with money and power and positions and fame and prestige that human life and human suffering does not matter anymore?

“Has that which Bram Fischer fought and died for lost relevance to South Africa and her people‚” Mogoeng asked.

READ MORE

Mac Maharaj about Joel Joffe: Think of others, think of the poor

Joel Joffe, the lawyer who defended Nelson Mandela, always considered the consequences of his actions
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Joel Joffe is the attorney who helped save Rivonia eight from the gallows

Joel Joffe, who has died in England at the age of 85, was the instructing attorney in the 1963-64 Rivonia trial of Nelson Mandela and nine other ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation pays tribute to ‘brave’ anti-apartheid lawyer Joel Joffe

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has paid tribute to anti-apartheid lawyer Lord Joel Joffe‚ one of the lawyers who defended Nelson Mandela and his ...
News
3 months ago

Mogoeng urges SA to tackle racism

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng last night challenged South Africans to confront the issue of race relations, saying it was "tearing us" ...
News
1 year ago

Bizos is an anti-apartheid hero and deserves better: iLIVE

To see George Bizos's eyes full of tears should send a signal to the children and grandchildren of comrade Nelson Mandela, that this outstanding ...
Ideas
4 years ago

Albertina Sisulu lived what she believed

If there is a true "mother of the nation" then nobody deserves this title more than Albertina Sisulu, who has died aged 92. No one more symbolised ...
Politics
6 years ago

Most read

  1. Have Bram Fischer's ideas lost relevance? asks Mogoeng Politics
  2. Eastern Cape ANC conference gets off to a slow start Politics
  3. NPA accused of failing to act against corruption in PRASA Politics
  4. Zuma lauds KZN school as he pitches for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to ‘make history’ Politics
  5. Focus more on safety than profits‚ union tells mine bosses after miner killed ... Politics

Latest Videos

Man implicated in cannibalism case intends to plead guilty
The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
X