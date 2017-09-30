Vigilantes are believed to be behind the 11 killings that rocked a Cape Town community on Friday night.

Police said they were investigating whether the killings in Marikana‚ east of Cape Town International Airport‚ were linked to seven murders— also being treated as the work of vigilantes — on Tuesday.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said he had placed the Philippi East precinct under the command of a deputy commissioner‚ Major-General Mpumelelo Manci‚ after Friday’s shootings.

“Manci has vast years of experience and previously worked in Nyanga as a station commissioner. He will be supported by a team comprising specialist detectives‚ intelligence operatives and high risk units such as Tactical Response Team members‚ National Intervention Unit and other forces‚” said police spokesman Brigadier Novela Potelwa.