South Africa

One treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Durban supermarket

01 October 2017 - 11:37 By Nivashni Nair
Fire engines outside the Pick n Pay.
Image: Supplied by Marshall Security

One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at Pick n Pay in La Lucia Mall‚ north of Durban‚ on Sunday morning.

Marshall Security's Kyle van Reenen said reports from the scene suggested that the fire originated in the deli section of the supermarket.

"There was no substantial damage suffered. The mall is still open to patrons and an evacuation was not necessary. The cause of the fire will be investigated by local authorities‚" he said.

