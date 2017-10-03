Practice + practice x 1 million= perfect

Grade 8 to 12s have answered more than 155,000 online mathematical questions in less than a week, in a challenge to answer 1 million questions by the end of the month.

The Siyavula #1MillionMaths Challenge hopes to show pupils, parents and teachers that through technology maths can be become easier with practice.

"We're challenging them to complete 1million maths exercises on our platform because we want them to experience the impact that practice can have on their grasp of mathematical concepts. It's a misnomer that some people 'just can't do maths' - everyone can, at their own pace and with the right feedback and guidance.

"Research shows that pupils who practise regularly and consistently will improve and do better in maths," Siyavula CEO Mark Horner said.

Pupils have to sign up and answer the questions online. The answers are checked instantly and the online learning tool provides step-by-step explanations on how to tackle each question.

Prizes include gift vouchers, data bundles, cellphones, a laptop and an iPad.

Pupils from no-fee public schools will be eligible to receive a Google.org-sponsored scholarship that will grant them free access to practise maths next year.

In July, Google awarded Siyavula a $1.5-million grant to use technology to close learning gaps.