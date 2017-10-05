South Africa

Laughing driver opens fire at Nelson Mandela University

05 October 2017 - 12:12 By Gareth Wilson And Amir Chetty
Nelson Mandela University. File photo.
Image: wikivillage.co.za

Four occupants of a luxury vehicle – one armed – caused havoc when they went on a wild rampage on Wednesday‚ opening fire randomly among protesting students at Port Elizabeth’s Nelson Mandela University.

Shortly afterwards‚ they charged down on two terrified female motorists in Summerstrand while earlier‚ they had pointed a gun at a security guard in a car in Central.

After the bizarre series of incidents hey were finally cornered by police on the M4.

The 27-year-old driver of the Ford Ranger Wildtrak double cab was arrested‚ along with three other occupants. All are aged between 27 and 35.

At the time of their arrest‚ the driver and one passenger were shirtless‚ and several empty alcohol bottles were allegedly scattered inside the vehicle.

- The Herald

