South Africa

Education MEC rubbishes claims that schools reopen next week

09 October 2017 - 07:19 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Panyaza Lesufi. File photo
Panyaza Lesufi. File photo
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has refuted claims contained in a message circulating on social media that schools are reopening next week and not on Monday.

“It is important to reiterate that‚ schools are actually reopening on Monday‚ 09 October 2017 for term four‚” Lesufi said in a statement.

“We welcome all our learners and educators back to school from this short break tomorrow.”

The message‚ purporting to be from Education Minister Angie Motshekga‚ reads: “We apologize that the calendar was written wrong‚ the school opening date not 09/10/2017‚ but [schools] are opening on the 16/10/2017.”

Most read

  1. Eskom wants McKinsey to repay R1.6bn by Tuesday South Africa
  2. SA braces for cold snap South Africa
  3. WATCH | Amazing drone footage of the annual Cape Town horse race you've ... South Africa
  4. Dove extends olive branch over 'racist' ad South Africa
  5. Vodacom announces free internet access for university students Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

The naked truth with Zodwa Wabantu
Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
X