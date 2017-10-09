Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has refuted claims contained in a message circulating on social media that schools are reopening next week and not on Monday.

“It is important to reiterate that‚ schools are actually reopening on Monday‚ 09 October 2017 for term four‚” Lesufi said in a statement.

“We welcome all our learners and educators back to school from this short break tomorrow.”

The message‚ purporting to be from Education Minister Angie Motshekga‚ reads: “We apologize that the calendar was written wrong‚ the school opening date not 09/10/2017‚ but [schools] are opening on the 16/10/2017.”