Police have nabbed a Gauteng finance executive‚ who allegedly drained more than R3.7-million from her employer before going on the run with her son‚ after she was spotted in Port Elizabeth four months ago.

Lynda Bedier‚ 56‚ who has a previous fraud conviction in Port Elizabeth‚ and her son Jayson‚ aged about 22‚ have been in hiding since packing up their home in Johannesburg‚ taking only the essentials and fleeing to the coast.