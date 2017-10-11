Hide and seek ends in arrest of 'fugitive' mom and son in Gauteng
Police have nabbed a Gauteng finance executive‚ who allegedly drained more than R3.7-million from her employer before going on the run with her son‚ after she was spotted in Port Elizabeth four months ago.
Lynda Bedier‚ 56‚ who has a previous fraud conviction in Port Elizabeth‚ and her son Jayson‚ aged about 22‚ have been in hiding since packing up their home in Johannesburg‚ taking only the essentials and fleeing to the coast.
Detectives confirmed Bedier and Jayson were spotted after booking into a Summerstrand guesthouse. The two had managed to evade arrest.
IRS forensic investigations senior investigator Andre van Wyk said on Tuesday the pair were apprehended at a mall in Edenvale after a tip-off.
“The preliminary information we have suggests that they only returned to Gauteng on Saturday and that they had been hiding out in the Eastern and Western Cape‚” he said.
