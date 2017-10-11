South Africa

Hide and seek ends in arrest of 'fugitive' mom and son in Gauteng

11 October 2017 - 12:07 By Gareth Wilson

Police have nabbed a Gauteng finance executive‚ who allegedly drained more than R3.7-million from her employer before going on the run with her son‚ after she was spotted in Port Elizabeth four months ago.

Lynda Bedier‚ 56‚ who has a previous fraud conviction in Port Elizabeth‚ and her son Jayson‚ aged about 22‚ have been in hiding since packing up their home in Johannesburg‚ taking only the essentials and fleeing to the coast.

Caught on CCTV: Gauteng exec who 'siphoned' R1.6 million in 10 minutes

A Gauteng finance executive who allegedly drained more than R1.6-million from her company’s bank account in 10 minutes before going on the run with ...
News
3 months ago

Detectives confirmed Bedier and Jayson were spotted after booking into a Summerstrand guesthouse. The two had managed to evade arrest.

IRS forensic investigations senior investigator Andre van Wyk said on Tuesday the pair were apprehended at a mall in Edenvale after a tip-off.

“The preliminary information we have suggests that they only returned to Gauteng on Saturday and that they had been hiding out in the Eastern and Western Cape‚” he said.

Most read

  1. Soweto unrest as Eskom removes illegal connections South Africa
  2. Is Eldorado Park a mini Orania‚ SAHRC asked South Africa
  3. Almost 800mm of rainfall in KZN brings joy and mayhem South Africa
  4. ‘I don’t know‚ it was a complex process’‚ says Esidimeni project leader South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Splish splash: Watch a diver make light work of the Durban floods
Cash-in-transit driver uses his vehicle to fend off criminals
X