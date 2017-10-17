Leaders of a Cape Town church believe it will take a long time for the boys in their congregation to heal after they fell victim to a youth leader.

The man‚ who worked at Commonground Church‚ appeared in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday but the case was postponed.

He was arrested last month after allegedly posing as a girl and asking boys to send him sexually explicit images of themselves.

The 27-year-old allegedly then blackmailed the boys‚ aged between 12 and 17‚ to send even more explicit material.