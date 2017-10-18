Newly appointed SABC board chairman Bongumusa Makhathini has resigned from the foundation of one of President Jacob Zuma’s wives.

“I got appointed [SABC board chairman] yesterday and I resigned [from the foundation] today as promised‚” Makhathini told Business Day on Wednesday.

Prior to his appointment as SABC chair‚ Makhathini occupied the same position on the board of the Bongi Ngema-Zuma Foundation‚ a nonprofit organisation that focuses on diabetes awareness.

Lobby groups and opposition parties had raised concern about Makhathini continuing to serve on the board of the foundation‚ saying it was a clear conflict of interest.