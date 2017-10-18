Three-day-old baby boy found dumped in Eastern Cape

A three-day-old baby – partially covered in soil – has been found dumped in KwaDwesi Extension‚ in the Eastern Cape town of Ibhayi.

The baby boy was still alive.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the baby was found in bushes at about 4pm on Tuesday.

“Two children playing in the bushes heard the cries of a baby in the bushes and found a baby boy who was partially covered in soil‚” Beetge said.

“They alerted the police and the baby boy was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital where he is recovering and being cared for.”

• Beetge asked anyone with information regarding the parents to contact Kwadwesi police on 041 405 4700 or 041 405 8512 or Lieutenant-Colonel Singapphi Sijako on 082 302 5961.

- HeraldLIVE