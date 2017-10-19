Zuma among millions open to ID theft after hack

One of South Africa's top real estate firms has admitted to being the unwitting source of the data hacked in the largest known personal data breach to date in this country.

The Times has learnt that the dump of personal information - estimated at 31.6million records - includes the income, addresses and cellphone numbers of the likes of President Jacob Zuma, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The information originated from Jigsaw Holdings, which includes Aida, ERA and Realty-1.

Aida CEO Braam de Jager said he had "absolutely no idea" how the information was published on the firm's server. It was removed on Wednesday.

"I have called in forensic guys that are busy investigating now," he said.