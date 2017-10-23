South Africa

WATCH | Hidden in the tears of a clown is a life of sadness and regret

23 October 2017 - 10:17 By Timeslive

Behind the white paint and the red hearts drawn on the cheeks of a street hustler, dressed as a clown, is a troubled soul.

Fhatu lives in a trench along a busy route. The little he has - a pair of worn trousers, a paint brush and a small piece of a broken mirror - are strategically placed in a plastic bag hidden behind a box stashed in the trench.

His source of survival is the generous motorists who give him cash or food after his performances.

"Sometimes I wish to die because I do not know what I am living for.

Most read

  1. Expert witness concedes that Van Breda may have faked his injuries South Africa
  2. Cubana shooting: one of the deceased was a 28s gang member South Africa
  3. 10 climbers dead after avalanche in Mongolia World
  4. Does the answer to Cape Town's water crisis lie with data nerds Sci-Tech
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Moments after alleged gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
Travis Pastrana rides a motorbike inside an office
X