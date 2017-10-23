WATCH | Hidden in the tears of a clown is a life of sadness and regret

Behind the white paint and the red hearts drawn on the cheeks of a street hustler, dressed as a clown, is a troubled soul.

Fhatu lives in a trench along a busy route. The little he has - a pair of worn trousers, a paint brush and a small piece of a broken mirror - are strategically placed in a plastic bag hidden behind a box stashed in the trench.

His source of survival is the generous motorists who give him cash or food after his performances.

"Sometimes I wish to die because I do not know what I am living for.