An alert for severe thunderstorms‚ hail‚ heavy downpours and strong winds has been issued for parts of Gauteng and five other provinces on Friday afternoon.

The South African Weather Service said storm activity would also affect the north-eastern parts of North West‚ south-western Limpopo‚ north-eastern Free State‚ the western and southern parts of Mpumalanga and north-western KwaZulu-Natal.

“If outdoors seek shelter immediately‚ but do not seek shelter under a tree‚ under telephone or power lines‚ on hilltops‚ in isolated sheds‚ under unprotected gazebo’s or picnic shelters‚” said the weather service.

“If possible stay indoors‚ well clear of windows‚ shelter pets and cover vehicles‚ disconnect electrical appliances.”

Madeleine van Deventer tweeted some video footage of hail in Witbank.