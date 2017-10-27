The heavy sentences meted to two white men who forced a black man into a coffin sends a clear message that acts of racism or discrimination will not be tolerated in South Africa.

This is the opinion of Amnesty International following a high court judgment in the case of Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson‚ who‚ in August 2016‚ forced Victor Mlotshwa into the coffin and threatened to pour petrol over him.

On Friday‚ the high court sitting in Middelburg sentenced Oosthuizen‚ 29‚ to 16 years behind bars‚ five of which were suspended. This will result in him spending 11 years in jail.

Jackson‚ 30‚ was sentenced to 19 years‚ five of which have been suspended. This will result in him spending 14 years behind bars.