In the first video‚ which went viral this week‚ occupants of a green Volkswagen Citi Golf shoot at four men. One of them falls and others take to their heels. A gun-toting man takes aim at the car.

A second video shows a gunman shooting at another man in the street. Shortly afterwards‚ a small child obliviously wanders about the street‚ clearly intrigued by the hullabaloo.

TimesLive reported on the videos on Friday after establishing that they were filmed in Leonsdale‚ Elsies River. On Saturday‚ Twitter user Tumi Sole took to the social media platform and said‚ in reference to the videos: “Most of us fell for this. It was a movie shoot.”

Sole posted a video clip showing the occupants of the green Golf alighting from the car and jokingly showing off pieces of metal barely resembling guns. Sole also posted video of an Afrikaans-speaking man explaining why they staged the videos.

The man says the videos are meant to demonstrate to young people considering joining gangs how quickly their lives can be snuffed out.