A woman is pursuing criminal charges after she was allegedly attacked by two white men in a road rage incident in Centurion in Gauteng on Saturday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE‚ Precious Dinake said that she did not know how to feel about the attack.

“A lot happened‚ I am still overwhelmed. I am more saddened by the violence against me than the fact that it was a racial attack. I don’t know how to feel really‚” said Dinake.

Dinake alleged that the men punched her in the face. TimesLIVE is in possession of a picture of her with a bruised right cheek.

“I went to buy a bag of sand for building at the local Jumbo. All of this happened when I was coming back from the shops. I was driving slowly because there was traffic. Then the car behind me was trying to bully me off the lane but I could not move because there was traffic. So I continued to move slowly when he hooted and started bumping my car from the car deliberately. I told myself that I will not come out of the car because I know how bad road rage is in Pretoria.

“They finally managed to overtake me and drove in front of me‚ scratched the car on the side. They then stopped their car‚ came out and headed towards me. They banged my windows and were shouting at me. They then walked back to their car. I came out because I wanted to take pictures of their car and so forth. Then while I was taking a video this man came to me and threw my phone on the ground - it’s smashed now - and then he punched me on the face‚” Dinake said.

When TimesLIVE spoke to her‚ Dinake said that she was on her way to open a case of malicious damage to property and hit-and-run.