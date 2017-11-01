10 killed in KZN taxi ambush

Five Ladysmith teachers didn't realise it would be their last ride when they jumped into their "staff" vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The five teachers, from unnamed schools in central KwaZulu-Natal, were among 10 people who died when a bakkie carrying a local taxi boss and his bodyguards was shot at and crashed into their vehicle.

A taxi conflict is believed to have sparked the shooting, the target of which was the deputy chairman of the Klipriver Taxi Association.

The education department in KwaZulu-Natal said it was "still reeling with shock at the deaths of the teachers.

"This is one of the most heartbreaking and traumatic moments in our province. Preliminary reports suggest that the five deceased teachers were travelling to school when their car collided with another vehicle whose driver had lost control after being shot at," said education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana.

"We have, in the meantime, dispatched our district officials to visit the affected schools and families to gather more information.

"Our condolences go to all the families of the bereaved, their friends and loved ones, and to the teaching fraternity as a whole," Dlungwana said.

Meanwhile, the ANC in central KwaZulu-Natal has appealed for calm in the volatile taxi industry and a provincial taxi task team has been instructed to probe the shooting.

"As the ANC in the region, we have learnt of the instability in the industry of taxis.

"While we are not in a position to fully understand the dynamics facing the industry in our region, we are therefore limited in our capacity to delve much into the events.

"However, as a leader of society we have a responsibility to call for peace, order and stability," said Sipho Hlomuka, ANC Ukhahlamba regional secretary.

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said: "A docket of five counts of murder and culpable homicide was opened at Elandslaagte police station and it will be transferred to the provincial taxi task team for investigation The motive of the attack is subject to an ongoing investigation."