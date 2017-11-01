South Africa

Centurion men accused of road rage attack on woman appear in court

01 November 2017 - 12:54 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Two brothers are facing charges of assault and malicious damage to property after they allegedly bumped into Precious Dinake's car and punched her in the face in Centurion on Saturday.
Two brothers are facing charges of assault and malicious damage to property after they allegedly bumped into Precious Dinake's car and punched her in the face in Centurion on Saturday.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Two brothers accused of assaulting a woman in a road rage incident at the weekend appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The men are facing charges of assault and malicious damage to property after they allegedly bumped into Precious Dinake's car and punched her in the face in Centurion on Saturday.

The case was postponed to November 15 for further investigation after the court found that the witness list was missing. The suspects were released on bail.

Dinake's mother‚ Constance‚ supporting her at court‚ was angry about the events recounted by her daughter.

"What if my child died or something? When she got home that day‚ my child locked herself in the room. She couldn't tell me what's wrong … I feel very offended‚ the court must do its job‚" she said.

Woman opens criminal case against white men after road rage incident

A woman is pursuing criminal charges after she was allegedly attacked by two white men in a road rage incident in Centurion in Gauteng on Saturday.
News
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. 402 Gauteng schools over-subscribed South Africa
  2. Prosecutor highlights Van Breda's contradictions South Africa
  3. Mystery of WhatsApps sent from Susan Rohde's phone after her death South Africa
  4. Joy after heart surgery trauma for KZN boy South Africa
  5. Investigations complete in Omotoso human trafficking case South Africa

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
X