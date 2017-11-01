Two brothers accused of assaulting a woman in a road rage incident at the weekend appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The men are facing charges of assault and malicious damage to property after they allegedly bumped into Precious Dinake's car and punched her in the face in Centurion on Saturday.

The case was postponed to November 15 for further investigation after the court found that the witness list was missing. The suspects were released on bail.

Dinake's mother‚ Constance‚ supporting her at court‚ was angry about the events recounted by her daughter.

"What if my child died or something? When she got home that day‚ my child locked herself in the room. She couldn't tell me what's wrong … I feel very offended‚ the court must do its job‚" she said.