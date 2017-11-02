A domestic worker's dream to travel overseas and explore another country has come true.

Dina Mankga‚ 54‚ will be jetting off to Australia later this month on a three-week holiday‚ thanks to her employers. The illiterate mother of three had saved R11‚000 over the years in a stokvel‚ in the hope that she would one day go overseas.

“My former employer‚ who knew that I wanted to go overseas‚ called me two months ago to say she is going to her son in Perth‚ Australia‚ and asked if I wanted to go. She said she would pay for my visa and that I could stay at her son’s home.

“I am so excited that I will be exploring another country. My son helped get a R5‚000 loan to cover the balance of the plane ticket‚” said Mankga.

She said she had dreamed of visiting Canada‚ Mauritius and Chicago after watching something on TV.

“I cannot believe I am going. I am looking forward to relaxing and exploring. The past six years have been painful since the passing of my son who died at the age of 18 in a car accident‚” said Mankga.

She said people should never give up on their dreams.

“If you keep praying God will help‚” she said.

One of Mankga’s current employers‚ Jason Jacob De Freitas‚ set up a crowdfunding page to help raise R5‚000.

“We want to surprise her with the extra pocket money. We also asked friends and family to help contribute. Dina is a beautiful woman‚ always with a smile on her face and is very hard working. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity‚” said Mankga.