Two people are in a critical condition after a bakkie transporting 21 people rolled on the N2 South in Amanzimtoti south OF Durban on Saturday morning.

At least 19 other people were injured in the accident‚ paramedics said. “ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene around 11h30 and found some of the passengers lying in the slow lane and emergency lane of the N2. “A baby of about 6 months and elderly man sustained serious injuries‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

“Approximately 19 more people sustained moderate to minor injuries‚” she added. “ER24 transported three of the patients to nearby hospitals for further medical care and other emergency services on scene attended to the rest of the patients.

“Local authorities were on the scene to conduct an investigation into this incident.”