Fired top KZN official wants payout

A former top public servant is hauling KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration for unfair dismissal after his contract was abruptly terminated.

Mchunu's lawyers, however, want the matter resolved at the bargaining council.

Roger Govender, ousted head of the provincial public works department, said Mchunu created the impression that his employment contract - which expired in September last year - was being extended.

Govender, who signed off on the controversial ongoing renovations worth R32-million at Mchunu's official residence in Pietermaritzburg, accused the premier of dishonesty.

He claimed Mchunu reneged on guarantees to extend his contract after succumbing to pressure from the ANC to purge him.

The labour dispute, deadlocked at conciliation, is now at arbitration and is down for a hearing on October 31. Govender wants to be paid out for the remainder of his "extended contract".