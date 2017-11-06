Fired top KZN official wants payout
Ousted: Civil servant 'given impression his contract would be extended'
A former top public servant is hauling KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration for unfair dismissal after his contract was abruptly terminated.
Mchunu's lawyers, however, want the matter resolved at the bargaining council.
Roger Govender, ousted head of the provincial public works department, said Mchunu created the impression that his employment contract - which expired in September last year - was being extended.
Govender, who signed off on the controversial ongoing renovations worth R32-million at Mchunu's official residence in Pietermaritzburg, accused the premier of dishonesty.
He claimed Mchunu reneged on guarantees to extend his contract after succumbing to pressure from the ANC to purge him.
The labour dispute, deadlocked at conciliation, is now at arbitration and is down for a hearing on October 31. Govender wants to be paid out for the remainder of his "extended contract".
According to a memo, seen by The Times, relating to the contract in June last year, three months before his contract ran out, Govender was notified that the premier and the MEC of public works wanted the contract extended to his natural retirement.
Among the memos, from the premier's legal adviser Louise Janse van Rensburg, was one in which the MEC, Ravi Pillay, writes in part: "I am satisfied with the performance of Govender and recommend the contract be renewed for a further period of five years."
However, the contract was extended by three months as the premier was still "talking to the organisation" and on December 13 the premier notified him of the termination of employment.
Mchunu's spokesman, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, said the premier would not comment as the matter was before the CCMA.
