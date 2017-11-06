A top official of the Sizwe Taxi Association in northern KwaZulu-Natal was gunned down in a hail of bullets during an ambush on Sunday evening.

The 66-year-old man‚ whose name is known to TimesLIVE‚ was shot and killed in Utrecht near Newcastle. He cannot be identified yet as police could not confirm whether his relatives have been informed.

Police spokesman Colonel Thandeka Mbele said police had received information about a vehicle along Osizweni Road in Utrecht just after 6pm. On arrival at the scene‚ they found the body of a man who was later identified as the Sizwe Taxi Association official.

He had sustained multiple bullet wounds in the head and upper body. His VW Amarok vehicle was riddled with bullet holes on the driver's side and tyres were also shot.