A month ago‚ taxi boss Muzi Ngobese survived 16 gunshots. But on Tuesday‚ despite hiring armed guards to be by his side at all times‚ he was not so lucky.

Ngobese‚ the deputy chairman of the Klipriver Taxi Association‚ was killed near Ladysmith when gunmen ambushed the vehicle he‚ his daughter‚ two bodyguards and a driver were travelling in. This resulted in the driver losing control and crashing into another vehicle‚ killing five teachers.

A taxi conflict over routes is believed to have sparked the shooting.

Warren Julie‚ owner of Taxi Violence Unit VIP Protection‚ said that about five weeks ago‚ five Klipriver Taxi Association members were shot. Three were killed and two hospitalised. These attacks came within a week and half of each other. “We placed bodyguards for two clients following the attack on their lives‚” said Julie.

He said that on Tuesday two bodyguards and a driver had fetched Ngobese and his daughter‚ believed to be in her 30s‚ from his home. Shortly afterwards they came under attack.