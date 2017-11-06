UJ at forefront of innovation with new online master’s programmes

“Online learning increases the reach of the university to provide opportunities for those who want to integrate life, work and study in a way that suits their needs. State-of-the-art online learning materials, coupled with sophisticated systems of student support, are integral components of the suite of online academic programmes that UJ will implement in the next two years.”

He adds: “This is an exciting time at UJ. We are confident that our online programmes will have a decisive impact on the development needs of our country and our continent.”

These programmes are designed to support online students through technology and online collaboration with their peers and academic staff. All master’s programmes comprise 180 credits and can be completed in two years. The format comprises seven-week modules offered 100% online, with six start dates per year, allowing students multiple entry points to a programme. They also have the opportunity to determine their own pace and pay per module.

The Master of Public Health programme aims to empower health professionals to analyse, strategise and offer solutions to public health challenges in South Africa and around the globe.

The Master of Public Management and Governance programme provides analytical and management competencies at a master’s level to perform advanced tasks in the professional sector.

The Master of Education in Information and Communication Technology programme teaches students to design and develop technological and digital learning environments and interventions to help shape the future of education in South Africa and beyond.

These programmes are aimed at community leaders whose interests involve developing a better South Africa.

Some reasons why UJ’s online learning offering is quite impressive:

Supportive, interactive learning

With the full support of staff and the ability to work together with other students online, students can share their perspectives and take part in topical discussions with their peers. Academic staff are available to answer questions while providing assignments and guiding instruction using various technologies.

Completely online modules

These programmes are designed to accommodate the lifestyles of professionals who want to study further. All programmes comprise 180 credits and can be completed in two years. Seven-week modules are offered 100% online, so students can work around their own schedule and at their own pace while paying per module.

No travel or contact sessions required

These programmes are designed to enable students to complete all modules, leading to degree completion, completely online. This gives them the flexibility to study at times best suited to their schedules while balancing work, studies and other responsibilities. Once enrolled, students can access the modules at any time via a laptop or another digital device, using an internet connection at home or from the office and other convenient locations!

This article was paid for by the University of Johannesburg.