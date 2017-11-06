Van Breda trial: The most damning question of all

State prosecutor Susan Galloway led triple axe murder accused Henri van Breda through a catalogue of contradictions as she homed in on blood at the crime scene where his parents and brother were murdered with an axe at their luxury home in 2015.

The most chilling question of all was this: How could Rudi van Breda‚ brutally attacked with an axe that delivered several blows to the head‚ manage to roll up a duvet and place it over a knife?

The state alleges Rudi had died quickly from the brutal attack‚ but the defence has him staying alive for some after – a claim that puts him in place to push a knife under a bed‚ drag a duvet‚ and move himself off the bed to the door between the bedroom and bathroom before dying.

State witnesses have testified in court already that it was likely Van Breda himself who had dragged his brother's body across the floor and changed the crime scene.

When Van Breda said in court on Monday it was Rudi who had moved the duvet‚ Galloway said: “You do consider that the duvet was almost rolled up and placed on top of the knife? There is no trail whatsoever of it having been dragged.