Appearing not quite as unshakable as he did last week‚ van Breda – who stands accused of killing his parents‚ Martin and Teresa‚ and his brother‚ Rudi‚ and the attempted murder of his sister‚ Marli – has tried to explain away five discrepancies in his story.

1. Was Rudi just “lying there” or moving around violently? There are two different versions:

In his plea statement‚ van Breda's only reference to Rudi had him “just lying there” with‚ no further reference to him or his movements.

But‚ Galloway pointed out‚ then in court he said Rudi was “gurgling” and “moving around violently”.

This‚ she put to him‚ is “an afterthought‚ since it was Captain Joubert's opinion that Rudi might have been handled on the scene” [moved off the bed towards the door between the bathroom and the bedroom].

As she did last week‚ Galloway accused van Breda of retrofitting his version of events to fit the evidence already presented in court. If Rudi was incapacitated or deceased‚ he would have not have been able to move himself off the bed‚ and there is no space in the timeline given in the plea statement that would have allowed the alleged attacker to do it before fleeing.

This would mean van Breda himself had done it.