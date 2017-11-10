The number of people who died as a result of the Life Esidimeni move of 1 711 mental health patients into nongovernmental organisations is 143‚ not 141.

Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba was testifying at the Life Esidimeni hearings on Friday‚ after Judge Dikgang Moseneke asked for the numbers of people who had died to be re-examined.

There was confusion about the number of dead because the closure of the Esidimeni homes was so rushed and paperwork went missing. Some patients' deaths had been recorded twice.

Up until February‚ Makgoba said 118 people died. But by September‚ the number of dead had risen to 143 people‚ and not the previously reported 141.

About 100 people died at four NGOs. The most deadly are Takalani Home in Soweto‚ Mosego House in Krugersdorp‚ Precious Angels in Atteridgeville‚ the Cullinan Care and the Rehabilitation Centre which housed two other NGOs‚ Anchor and Siyabadinga.