South Africa

New number of Esidimeni dead - 143

10 November 2017 - 15:23 By Katharine Child
Life Esidimeni. File photo
Life Esidimeni. File photo
Image: Google Photo

The number of people who died as a result of the Life Esidimeni move of 1 711 mental health patients into nongovernmental organisations is 143‚ not 141.

Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba was testifying at the Life Esidimeni hearings on Friday‚ after Judge Dikgang Moseneke asked for the numbers of people who had died to be re-examined.

There was confusion about the number of dead because the closure of the Esidimeni homes was so rushed and paperwork went missing. Some patients' deaths had been recorded twice.

Up until February‚ Makgoba said 118 people died. But by September‚ the number of dead had risen to 143 people‚ and not the previously reported 141.

About 100 people died at four NGOs. The most deadly are Takalani Home in Soweto‚ Mosego House in Krugersdorp‚ Precious Angels in Atteridgeville‚ the Cullinan Care and the Rehabilitation Centre which housed two other NGOs‚ Anchor and Siyabadinga.

Mahlangu spent more on security than any other Gauteng MEC

Former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu‚ who was behind the Life Esidimeni saga‚ still owes the Gauteng government for the security upgrades on her private ...
Politics
1 day ago

Twenty-nine people died at the Rehabilitation Centre and the two NGOs on its premises. Precious Angels had 20 deaths‚ not the previously reported number of 23.

Together Takalani Home‚ which is for intellectually disabled children‚ and Mosego Home for the aged had 38 deaths. Mosego Home and Takalani Home have the same owner and‚ at one point‚ shared a licence. They remain open.

The two NGOs appealed Makgoba's findings blaming them for the deaths and it was found that they were not directly to blame. The appeal process was led by Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said that there was not sufficient proof to directly blame the NGOs for the deaths. But he found that they did not give adequate care to their patients. He stated that the two NGOs were not given medical records. Insiders have explained that patients sent to these places had severe psychiatric illness‚ some were mute and others unable to communicate clearly or had intellectual disabilities.

Life Esidimeni hearings: Health honcho does duck

The suspended head of Gauteng health, who said he would fall on his sword for his role in the Esidimeni tragedy, is now trying his best to avoid ...
News
1 day ago

Ngoepe‚ examining Takalani and Mosego homes’ culpability‚ said: "The transfer of patients was rushed and‚ indeed‚ described as chaotic. There are no post-mortem reports. It is true that the environments were not ideal. But on the basis of the ombudsman's report‚ it is not possible to conclusively say what the cause of the deaths was."

The owner of the two NGOs has refused requests to testify at the arbitration hearing after being given legal advice not to do so‚ state advocate Tebogo Hutamo told hearing about two weeks ago.

The NGOs are regularly examined by staff from the Gauteng department of health and from the Gauteng department of social development‚ insiders close to the process have told TimesLIVE.

Most read

  1. Wellington's new tomato sauce’s recipe is old news Consumer Live
  2. Little Faigon’s death sparks security upgrades for emergency service staff South Africa
  3. New number of Esidimeni dead - 143 South Africa
  4. Just the ticket: Baby born on the N2 in rush hour traffic South Africa
  5. Case against police ‘death squad postponed ... again South Africa

Latest Videos

Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
X