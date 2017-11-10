South Africa’s swankiest apartments - boasting prime views‚ scenery‚ security detail‚ fittings and on-site activities - have been named.

A new report compiled by Afrasia Bank and global market researchers New World Wealth has rated the top 10 luxury apartment complexes in the country for the first time.

Whitehall Court in Killarney‚ Johannesburg - priced between R3-million and R12-million - has emerged as the top luxury complex.

According to the report the apartment has “a timeless design‚ with impressive internal gardens‚ sculptured pillars and high ceilings”.

The Bantry - where prices range from R30-million to R40-million - has secured second place.

The Cape Town based complex - designed by renowned architect Stef Antoni - is sizeable with its over 300 square metre apartments and “offers residents impressive views of the ocean”‚ the report stated.

In third spot is Melrose Arch in Sandton‚ which the report describes as “a unique mixed use residential area with apartments‚ offices and shops.

“It offers residents easy and safe access to local shops‚ bars and restaurants.”

Apartment prices there range from R2-million to R30-million.

Andrew Amoils - head researcher at New World Wealth - said ratings criteria included design and space‚ communal gardens‚ location‚ maintenance‚ views and scenery‚ security and reception features‚ activities‚ quality of fittings and appeal to wealthy buyers.

“A large number of luxury apartments were put up in Sandton and Cape Town during the 10 year period from 2005 to 2015 due to strong demand.

“Although demand has slowed down since‚ there remain a few areas where new luxury prime apartments are still going up including: Illovo‚ Umhlanga‚ Ballito‚ Cape Town Waterfront and Bantry Bay‚” said Amoils.

The other top apartments include San Michele‚ Clifton; Franklin Row‚ Illovo; Michael Angelo & Raphael Suites‚ Sandton; V&A Marina Apartments‚ Cape Town; The Pearls‚ Umhlanga; De Meermin‚ Plettenberg Bay and The Bermudas in Umhlanga.